US Bancorp DE Purchases 298 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stepan were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stepan by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $423,309 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.