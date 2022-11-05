US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in H World Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in H World Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in H World Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in H World Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

