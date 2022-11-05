US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 590.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLM stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $304.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.67.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PolyMet Mining in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PolyMet Mining Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

