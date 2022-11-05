US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitable were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 32.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.87 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

