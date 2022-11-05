US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.75.

JHG opened at $21.72 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

