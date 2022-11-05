US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $100.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

