US Bancorp DE Sells 1,000 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DCP Midstream by 181.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 597,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 337,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,195,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 288,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP opened at $39.33 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.