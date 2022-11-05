US Bancorp DE Sells 1,003 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVE were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 1,251.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 5,122.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in NVE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 497,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 42.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVEC opened at $63.95 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $308.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.26.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NVE Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

