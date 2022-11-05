US Bancorp DE Sells 1,359 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

