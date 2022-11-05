US Bancorp DE Sells 1,579 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 209,157 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 117,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

