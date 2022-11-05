US Bancorp DE Sells 3,507 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

