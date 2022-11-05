US Bancorp DE Sells 386 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

KIDS stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

