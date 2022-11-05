US Bancorp DE Sells 725 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $433.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

