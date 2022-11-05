US Bancorp DE Sells 778 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.10%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

