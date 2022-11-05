US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 389,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 414,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

