US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,539,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,202,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,893,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -172.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

