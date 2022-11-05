US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AECOM were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $75.87 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

