VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

