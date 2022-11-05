VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMLC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,892,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,688,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

EMLC opened at $22.89 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.