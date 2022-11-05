Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vector Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE VGR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

