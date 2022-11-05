Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Vector Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

