Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 610.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of VBTX opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

