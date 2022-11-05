Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $32,030,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,615,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $117.80. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $152.73.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

