Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after buying an additional 216,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,902,000 after acquiring an additional 210,595 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,016,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after buying an additional 140,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

