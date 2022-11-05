Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 207.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

