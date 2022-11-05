Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,891 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 54.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 89,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 99.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,999 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at $62,193,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,819,210. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $3,508,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.25. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,575.91% and a negative return on equity of 430.07%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

