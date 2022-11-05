Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,466,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,466,054.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,217 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,088 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

