Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,929 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 144,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 771,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 313,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.15 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $730.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

