Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Washington Federal by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.