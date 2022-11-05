Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1,465.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 29,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

