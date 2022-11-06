10,120 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $78.10.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

