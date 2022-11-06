11,211 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $1,961,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Avnet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Up 3.5 %

AVT stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

