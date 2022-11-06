11,528 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $8,440,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $3,519,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.72. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chefs’ Warehouse

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

