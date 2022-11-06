18,615 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 16.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 497,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,103 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 254,547 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

