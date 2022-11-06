2,785 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

