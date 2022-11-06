39,673 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.85 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.