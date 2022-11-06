48,067 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 197,534 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 494,674 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,759,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other MRC Global news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $835.63 million, a P/E ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

