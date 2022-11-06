Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,594,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 298,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,990,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 589,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,721,598,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $171.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.