AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.0 %

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

