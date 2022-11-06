AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

