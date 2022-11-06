AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

