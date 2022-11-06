AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,019 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

