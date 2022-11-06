AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ChargePoint by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 974,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.65.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,572 shares of company stock worth $2,969,102. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

