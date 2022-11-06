AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 480 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 734.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 60,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $36.60 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.