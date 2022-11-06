AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,458 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.59 million. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

