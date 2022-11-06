AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

