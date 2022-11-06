AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,980 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,980. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.