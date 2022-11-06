AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

