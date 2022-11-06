AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Toro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $107.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

