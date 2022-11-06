AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,636 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,484,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,788,000 after purchasing an additional 751,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,008,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.